Cross-border highway bridge promotes development of China-Russia relations

Xinhua) 08:20, October 11, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a Russian culture center of Heihe University in the city of Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Staff members work at an office of a customs and logistics terminal in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, July 24, 2023. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows works of students at the Confucius Institute at Blagoveshchensk State Pedagogic University in Blagoveshchensk, Russia. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a port at Blagoveshchensk, Russia. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a restaurant at Blagoveshchensk, Russia. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a commercial and trade center at Blagoveshchensk, Russia. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a view of the embankment of Amur River at Blagoveshchensk, Russia. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge as seen from Blagoveshchensk, Russia. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug, 10, 2023 shows part of the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Workers unload imported goods at the Heihe port in the city of Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug, 10, 2023. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Russian people wait for clearance at a pass in the city of Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2023. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a view of the city of Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People shop at a Chinese market at Blagoveshchensk, Russia, July 25, 2023. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Vehicles wait for customs clearance at a customs and logistics terminal in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, July 24, 2023. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Two teachers from Russia draw paintings in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Two women ride bicycles along the embankment of Amur River at Blagoveshchensk, Russia, July 24, 2023. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge as seen from the city of Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a view of the city of Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Chinese Heihe city faces Russia city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. In June last year, the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge over the Heilongjiang River opened to traffic. The bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

