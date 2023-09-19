Chinese FM calls on China, Russia to adhere to true multilateralism

Xinhua) 13:22, September 19, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

MOSCOW, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday that in the face of rising unilateralism, hegemonism and bloc confrontations, China and Russia should adhere to true multilateralism.

Wang made the remarks while meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two countries should also conform to the trend of the times, shoulder responsibility as major countries, and fulfill due international obligations.

He also called on the two sides to promote multipolarity in the world and advance the development of global governance in a fairer and more equitable direction through strengthened strategic coordination.

As major countries in the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council, Wang said, China and Russia bear important responsibilities for maintaining global strategic stability and promoting world development and progress.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have maintained a momentum for sound and steady development, with deepening practical cooperation, rich and colorful cultural exchanges, and rapid growth of personnel exchanges, Wang said.

A China-Russia relationship featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to contribute to the development and revitalization of the two countries and bring important benefits to the two peoples, Wang said.

For his part, Lavrov said that in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a successful visit to Russia and held an important meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which charted course for the future of Russia-China relations.

Russia is willing to work with China to make good preparations for the next high-level exchanges between the two countries, strengthen the synergy of development plans, and deepen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, culture, sports and youth, he said.

In view of the complex and drastic changes in the international landscape, Lavrov said Russia and China should further strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, so as to jointly safeguard the basic norms of international relations.

The two sides commended the BRICS' historic expansion and voiced willingness to work with all BRICS member states to build a greater BRICS platform of solidarity, cooperation and common development.

Lavrov said that Russia will play its role as the rotating chair of BRICS and work with China to push for greater development of the BRICS cooperation mechanism.

Lavrov shared his views on the Ukraine crisis, applauded China's position paper for accommodating the security concerns of all parties and being conducive to eliminating the root causes of the conflict.

The Russian side, he said, is always open to negotiations and dialogue.

China is committed to the right approach of peace talks and will play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis in its own way, said Wang.

The two sides also exchanged views and coordinated positions on the international and regional issues of common concern.

