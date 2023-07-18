China's top legislator meets Russian party delegation

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with a delegation of cadres of A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth party in Beijing on Monday.

The delegation was led by Sergei Mironov, the Russian party's chairman.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance and personal promotion of the two heads of state, China and Russia have continuously deepened political mutual trust, steadily advanced practical cooperation and maintained close and effective international coordination, setting a model of a new type of major-country relations.

He said the Communist Party of China (CPC) is willing to work with the A Just Russia party to fully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously enrich the content of exchanges between the two parties, and make new contributions to the development of China-Russia relations in the new era.

Noting that the National People's Congress of China and the Russian Federation Council have always maintained good exchanges, Zhao said the Chinese side is willing to further deepen exchanges and mutual learning to provide a more fine-tuned legal guarantee for all-round cooperation between the two countries.

Mironov said the A Just Russia party highly values the friendly and cooperative relations between Russia and China, and between the two parties, and is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the CPC and promote the in-depth development of Russia-China parliamentary cooperation.

