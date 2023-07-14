Senior CPC official meets Russian Prosecutor General

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, met with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, on Thursday in Beijing.

Chen said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have maintained a healthy and stable development momentum.

He said the law enforcement and judicial organs of the two countries would hopefully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state comprehensively, deepen strategic cooperation, conduct in-depth exchanges within the framework of various law enforcement and judicial cooperation mechanisms, promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields and at all levels, and make more contributions to better safeguarding the common interests of the two countries and promoting the stability and far-reaching China-Russia relations.

Krasnov expressed his willingness to advance the development of law enforcement and judicial cooperation between the two sides.

