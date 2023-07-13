In pics: 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia
A visitor poses for a photo with a Chinese exhibitor at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Huang He)
Lanterns are on display at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Zhao Bing)
Artists perform at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Huang He)
Visitors talk with Chinese exhibitors at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Zhao Bing)
A visitor poses for a photo with a vehicle displayed by Chinese enterprise at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Zhao Bing)
Visitors talk with Chinese exhibitors at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Huang He)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Russia-Indonesia cooperation conducive to regional peace, stability: senior Chinese diplomat
- Russia shipping key equipment for nuclear power plant in northeast China
- Xi meets Russian Federation Council speaker
- China, Russia agree to enhance parliamentary cooperation, coordination
- Xi meets Russian Federation Council speaker
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.