In pics: 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia

Xinhua) 14:11, July 13, 2023

A visitor poses for a photo with a Chinese exhibitor at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Huang He)

Lanterns are on display at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Zhao Bing)

Artists perform at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Huang He)

Visitors talk with Chinese exhibitors at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Zhao Bing)

A visitor poses for a photo with a vehicle displayed by Chinese enterprise at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Zhao Bing)

Visitors talk with Chinese exhibitors at the 7th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 11, 2023. The 7th China-Russia Expo will last till July 13. (Xinhua/Huang He)

