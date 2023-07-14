China, Russia jointly promote world multi-polarity, greater democracy in int'l relations: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 08:43, July 14, 2023

Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (R) meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday said China and Russia will jointly promote world multi-polarity and greater democracy in international relations.

When meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a series of ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings, Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that in the face of major changes unseen in a century, China and Russia firmly support each other in safeguarding their legitimate interests and adhere to the path of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation.

The two sides should follow the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, and strengthen strategic communication and coordination, Wang said.

Both sides should demonstrate their responsibilities as major countries, safeguard their respective national interests and dignity, and uphold international fairness and justice, he added.

Noting that both China and Russia are ASEAN's dialogue partners, Wang said strengthening cooperation with ASEAN countries is conducive to converging regional consensus on development, promoting multilateralism, and boosting regional prosperity and stability.

China is ready to work with Russia to support ASEAN centrality, guard against interference from external forces, support ASEAN countries in upholding the correct direction of East Asia cooperation and safeguard the hard-won peace and stability in this region, Wang noted.

For his part, Lavrov said Russia is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further strengthen strategic coordination and deepen cooperation in various fields.

He called for efforts to promote world multi-polarity, oppose hegemony and power politics, and jointly support ASEAN centrality.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening coordination and cooperation under multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

