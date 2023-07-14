China's police chief meets Russian Prosecutor General

Xinhua) 11:24, July 14, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, on Thursday in Beijing.

Wang said under the strategic planning and guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have always maintained a steady and healthy development momentum.

Wang said China is willing to work with Russia to fully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation in safeguarding political security, combating transnational crimes and criminal judicial assistance, and continuously enrich the connotation of China-Russia relations in the new era.

Krasnov expressed a willingness to strengthen communication and coordination and deepen practical cooperation with China to advance bilateral relations.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)