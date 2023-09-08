Home>>
Chinese vice premier to attend 8th Eastern Economic Forum in Russia
16:10, September 08, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will attend the eighth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia from Sept. 10 to 12, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will attend the forum at the invitation of the government of the Russian Federation.
