Chinese visa application center opens in St. Petersburg

Xinhua) 08:21, August 09, 2023

Employees work at the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 8, 2023. The Chinese Visa Application Service Center in St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city, officially opened on Tuesday, aiming to facilitate the applications for Chinese visas. (Xinhua/An Xiaomeng)

ST. PETERSBURG, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Visa Application Service Center in St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city, officially opened on Tuesday, aiming to facilitate the applications for Chinese visas.

At the opening ceremony, Zhang Xiaoqing, Chinese Deputy Consul General in St. Petersburg, said that the establishment of the Chinese visa application center in St. Petersburg is an important measure to facilitate the travel of foreign citizens to China. It is of positive significance to promote the development of bilateral relations.

Developing bilateral relations with China is one of the priorities of Russia's foreign policy, said Vladimir Alimov, deputy representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in St. Petersburg. Russia is committed to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with China, developing mutually beneficial cooperation and mutual coordination in various fields. The opening and operation of the Chinese visa application center will make an important contribution to the strengthening of the cooperation between the two countries.

Authorized by the Chinese Consulate General in St. Petersburg, the Chinese visa application center will provide services including collecting documents, biometric information and visa fees, and is not responsible for visas approval.

The Chinese Consulate General will continue to receive applications for Chinese passports and travel documents, and offer notary certification and marriage registration services.

