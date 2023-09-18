Home>>
Wang Yi to hold 18th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation in Russia
(Xinhua) 10:10, September 18, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will hold the 18th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation in Russia from Sept. 18 to 21, at the invitation of Secretary Nikolai Patrushev of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.
