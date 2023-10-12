Chinese tourists flock to Russian Far East during Golden Week

Xinhua) 11:08, October 12, 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Far East regions of Primorsky and Transbaikal saw a surge of Chinese tourists during the Golden Week from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) said on Tuesday.

The RST said that during the holiday week, Vladivostok in Primorsky received several flights and at least 17 to 18 tourist buses, mainly from China's Jilin province.

"We think this is a good result, considering that the visa-free policy has just started," said Olga Kudryavtseva, head of the Primorsky branch of the RST.

The RST said that most Chinese tourists came for two-day tours with a sightseeing tour of the city and a trip to the picturesque Russky Island.

The RST said Chinese tourists were also interested in visiting the Transbaikal region. On average, one Transbaikal tour operator received 17 groups of 5 to 29 people in the reporting period.

