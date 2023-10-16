Chinese FM meets Russian counterpart

Xinhua) 17:03, October 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Beijing on Monday.

The meeting took place ahead of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, slated for Tuesday and Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang said this year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, is of great significance for connecting the past with the future.

China appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's high appreciation of and support for Belt and Road cooperation, Wang said, extending the welcome to Russia for continuing its active participation in the initiative to make further contribution to boost common development and prosperity.

Lavrov said Russia and China have kept a good momentum in developing bilateral relations. Russia expects to maintain close strategic communication with China and deepen practical cooperation across the board.

Lavrov noted that President Putin is very much looking forward to meeting President Xi in China and participating in the forum, expressing confidence over the success of the event.

The two sides conducted strategic coordination concerning the efforts to strengthen cooperation within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS and other multilateral frameworks.

The two sides exchanged views on the tension between Palestine and Israel.

Wang said China condemns all forms of actions that harm civilians and opposes any act that violates the international law.

The UN Security Council needs to take measures and major countries should play active roles, Wang said.

The most pressing need at the moment is to cease fire and stop war, Wang said, stressing the importance of pushing the two sides back to negotiation and setting up emergency humanitarian channels to prevent a larger-scale humanitarian crisis.

The fundamental approach is to activate the two-state solution, strive for an even broader consensus and promote the establishment of the timetable and roadmap for restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, he said.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)