Xi lauds China-Russia ties in meeting with Putin
(Xinhua) 13:07, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday lauded the China-Russia relations when he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The political mutual trust between the two countries are continuously deepening. The two countries have maintained close and effective strategic coordination and bilateral trade volume has reached a historical high, which is progressing toward the goal of 200 billion U.S. dollars set by the two sides, Xi said.
