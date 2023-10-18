Home>>
What to expect at 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
(Ecns.cn) 08:11, October 18, 2023
The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees growth of patent filings from BRI partner countries
- Cypriot scholar: BRI a powerful driver of international exchange and cooperation
- Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- The BRI is our future: Georgian journalist
- Xi meets Serbian president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.