Xi to address opening ceremony of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 08:07, October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and deliver a keynote speech on Wednesday in Beijing.

The speech by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on Xinhuanet.

