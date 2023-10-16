Handover ceremony of China's 1st batch of quake aid for Afghanistan held in Kabul

KABUL, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The handover ceremony for China's first batch of quake-relief materials for Afghanistan was held on Sunday in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

During the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing signed handover certificates of supplies from the Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China respectively with Mohammad Abas Akhund, Acting Minister for Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority, and Abdul Latif Sabit, Deputy President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

Zhao said that to help the people in the quake-stricken areas of Afghanistan tide over the difficulties, the Chinese government decided to provide aid materials. This fully reflects the friendly sentiments of the Chinese people towards the Afghan people.

With the joint efforts of the Afghan interim government and all sectors of society, the affected people will be able to overcome the difficulties and rebuild their homes, Zhao added.

Akhund said that relevant Afghan authorities are carrying out emergency relief and reconstruction work in Herat Province, distributing relief materials to the affected people and building temporary shelters.

China's supply of humanitarian aid is very timely, and Afghanistan is deeply grateful for it and will always remember it, Akhund said.

Sabit introduced the situation in the western Herat Province since the quakes as well as the quake-relief efforts of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, and sincerely thanked the Chinese government, the Red Cross Society of China and the Chinese people for their selfless and valuable assistance during the most difficult period of Afghanistan.

On Oct. 7, two 6.2-magnitude earthquakes shook west Afghanistan, followed by a series of aftershocks, killing more than 2,400 people and destroying thousands of houses. Another 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in the region on Oct. 11.

The Chinese government immediately decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. On Sunday, the first batch of quake-relief materials provided by the Chinese government arrived in Herat City, the capital of Herat Province, with the relief supplies from the Red Cross Society of China delivered at the same time.

