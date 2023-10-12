Chinese in Afghanistan donate cash to quake-affected Afghans

Xinhua) 10:43, October 12, 2023

KABUL, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan-based Chinese citizens have collected cash and donated to the quake-affected families in west Afghanistan's Herat province on Wednesday.

Donated by 73 Chinese citizens, the cash was handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Afghan caretaker government and the donation would be spent through Afghan Red Crescent Society to the earthquake victims' families in Herat.

Expressing sympathy to the quake-affected families and the Afghan administration, a donor Meng Xiaoli said at the handover ceremony of the donation that she has been doing business in Afghanistan over the past 20 years and considers Afghanistan as her second home.

More than 2,000 people have been killed and thousands of others were injured due to earthquakes and aftershocks in Herat and the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces since Saturday.

