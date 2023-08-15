Feature: Afghan staffer makes big stride in China-invested project

KABUL, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Accompanying Chinese colleagues at the construction site of a China-funded housing complex in western Kabul City of Afghanistan, Noor Aziz is now a versatile person, interpreting at the construction site, communicating with local authorities and solving material supply problems for the construction team.

The 38-year-old officially joined the Afghanistan project team of the China 19th Metallurgical Group Corporation Limited (MCC 19) in 2017, when the company was building the comprehensive teaching building and auditorium of Kabul University. Before that, he was a laborer earning wages per diem.

Aziz had to learn the Chinese language from scratch. He said he would learn Chinese by himself after daily work and ask Chinese staff for guidance when they have time.

"Fortunately, I learned some Chinese language, and the company officials wanted me to work with them as a translator," Aziz said.

As a significant state-owned Chinese company, MCC 19 has been engaged in Afghanistan's nation-rebuilding over the past few years.

Describing Chinese colleagues as friends, Aziz told Xinhua that the friendly environment encouraged him to work there, adding that he believes all Afghan employees and workers are happy with MCC 19 managers and staff.

"We treat everyone equally and consider them our friends and brothers," said Cao Bingsen, a procurement manager of MCC 19's Afghanistan project team.

He said that when the Afghan employees encountered difficulties, the management team would visit their homes, ask about their situations, and try to provide them with any possible support.

"MCC 19 has been assisting Afghanistan for more than 10 years, and 20 local employees are accompanying us to make progress together," Cao said, noting that the project team recruits 100 to 200 local laborers at the construction sites, which also helps with the local employment.

"My economic condition was not very good before joining the company," Aziz told Xinhua, saying now he is paid a good salary. "The company is very reliable, and its work is professional and experienced," Aziz said, adding that their company would always use high-quality building materials transported from China and have a high standard in construction.

