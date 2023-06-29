Afghans optimistic about forging ties with China: state media

Xinhua) 09:50, June 29, 2023

KABUL, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Afghan people are optimistic about forging ties with China following the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces, said a recent commentary by Afghanistan's Bakhtar News Agency.

The commentary mooted several fields which are potentially collaborative between Afghanistan and China, including construction, agriculture and education.

"The Afghan people recognize that China can sincerely cooperate with them in various sectors and turn their long-standing dreams into reality," the news agency said.

"With 40 years of experience in poverty alleviation, China can assist in eradicating poverty through investments that benefit both nations," it added.

The press organization also denounced the U.S.-led war and its crimes committed in the battle-scarred country, noting that "The few projects implemented, such as mobile schools and low-quality road asphalting, were mostly deceptive measures for the Afghan public."

