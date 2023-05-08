China to help Afghanistan realize peace, stability at early date: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:28, May 08, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Afghan interim government, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Chao)

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to help Afghanistan realize self-reliance, peace, stability, development and prosperity at an early date, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Saturday.

While meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Afghan interim government in the Pakistani capital, Qin said China and Afghanistan are traditionally friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers.

The two countries have been supporting, understanding and trusting each other, he said, noting that no matter how the international situation evolves, China will always stand firmly with the Afghan people and support Afghanistan in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions.

The Chinese side will continue to respect Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and deepen cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields, Qin said.

Afghanistan should earnestly fulfill its commitment to fighting terrorism, resolutely crack down on terrorist forces, including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, and ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Afghanistan, the Chinese foreign minister said.

He noted that China will continue to advance the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral dialogue and cooperation based on the principles of equal consultation, pragmatic cooperation and friendship, and mutual benefit.

For his part, Muttaqi said Afghanistan attaches great importance to developing relations with China and will never allow any force to use its territory for anti-China activities.

Afghanistan hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in such fields as economy, trade, people-to-people exchanges and infrastructure within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to safeguard common interests and benefit the two peoples, Muttaqi said.

He said Afghanistan hopes to live in harmony with China, Pakistan and other neighboring countries and is willing to actively promote trilateral cooperation with China and Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.

