Interview: Afghan caretaker gov't attaches great importance to China, says spokesman

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Afghan caretaker government attaches great importance to neighboring China and appreciates China's role in the Afghan issue, the administration's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"Our relation with China is very important, and we attach great importance to it, especially in the economic and diplomatic sectors," Mujahid told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

"China has helped the voice of Afghan people heard on the world stage," Mujahid said.

China assisted Afghanistan during times of dire need, particularly when the nation was devastated by natural disasters, including floods, the official said.

To help prevent a possible humanitarian catastrophe, China has provided millions of U.S. dollars in emergency aid to Afghanistan, including food supplies and winter clothes, after U.S.-led coalition forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

Mujahid also expressed satisfaction over trade relations between Afghanistan and China.

"We have good trade relations with China and we have made exports to China. Dry fruit is one of the items that Afghanistan exported in large quantity to China," the official said.

"We hope that China, as a strong economic power in the region, can help Afghanistan in the economic field, especially in investment," Mujahid told Xinhua.

"We want to cooperate with China. Afghanistan can be China's good neighbor," the Afghan official added.

