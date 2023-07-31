Afghan state news agency launches Chinese service

Xinhua) 13:03, July 31, 2023

KABUL, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan's state-run Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) has launched Chinese service and begun releasing news in the Chinese language, the state media outlet said on Sunday.

The Chinese news service, according to the BNA, began in July and the media outlet releases Afghanistan's domestic news, China-related news and world news in the Chinese language regularly.

Currently, the BNA publishes news stories in the local languages of Dari, Pashto and Uzbek, and also in English, Arabic, Urdu, Russian and Chinese, in a bid to keep Afghans and foreigners informed on the status quo of Afghanistan.

