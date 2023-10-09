China's Red Cross to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Xinhua) 08:38, October 09, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China on Sunday said it has decided to provide the Afghan Red Crescent with 200,000 U.S. dollars in cash as emergency humanitarian assistance to aid its rescue and disaster relief efforts.

Two 6.2-magnitude earthquakes jolted Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon local time, resulting in huge casualties and property losses.

