China provides emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government is providing 30 million yuan (4.18 million U.S. dollars) of emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the country with earthquake relief work, a spokesperson with the China International Development Cooperation Agency said Thursday.
According to the needs of the Afghan side, China's aid supplies mainly include tents, rollaway beds, thick blankets, down and cotton-padded jackets, quilts, and family first-aid packets, which will be transported to Afghanistan and distributed to the local victims, spokesperson Xu Wei said.
In addition, the Chinese side is working to implement the emergency food aid and other humanitarian arrangements previously designated for the Afghan side, Xu added.
