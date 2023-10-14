Home>>
China's game industry sees expansion in August
(Xinhua) 16:03, October 14, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's game sector registered robust growth in August, according to a report released by CNG, a research agency in the sector.
The sales revenue of the country's game industry hit nearly 29.23 billion yuan (about 4.07 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, expanding by 46.08 percent year on year, the report showed.
The revenue rose 2.15 percent from the previous month, the report said.
The revenue of China's mobile game industry surged 63.73 percent year on year to 22.85 billion yuan, while that of client games increased 6.92 percent year on year to 5.6 billion yuan.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tokyo Game Show opens with stronger presence of Chinese exhibitors
- Chinese companies display products on gamescom in Germany
- ChinaJoy, fancy feast for global ACG fans
- ChinaJoy 2023 unveiled in east China's Shanghai
- Asia's biggest games event ChinaJoy kicks off in Shanghai
- China's game industry on fast-track recovery
- How a Chinese 'hot pot resturant' game went viral abroad
- Nearly 500 enterprises have signed up for ChinaJoy in Shanghai in July
- Interactive experience law advised
- China's game industry aims for overseas expansion
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.