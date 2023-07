We Are China

ChinaJoy 2023 unveiled in east China's Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:50, July 30, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Asia's biggest games event ChinaJoy, known as the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, kicked off on Friday in Shanghai.

A cosplayer poses for photos during the ChinaJoy 2023 in Shanghai, east China, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

People visit ChinaJoy 2023 in Shanghai, east China, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A visitor experiences a VR game during the ChinaJoy 2023 in Shanghai, east China, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

People visit ChinaJoy 2023 in Shanghai, east China, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Visitors experience a game during the ChinaJoy 2023 in Shanghai, east China, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A visitor experiences a VR game during the ChinaJoy 2023 in Shanghai, east China, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)