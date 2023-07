Asia's biggest games event ChinaJoy kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:20, July 29, 2023

People visit ChinaJoy 2023 in Shanghai, east China, July 28, 2023. Asia's biggest games event ChinaJoy, known as the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, kicked off on Friday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A visitor experiences a VR game during the ChinaJoy 2023 in Shanghai, east China, July 28, 2023. Asia's biggest games event ChinaJoy, known as the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, kicked off on Friday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

