How a Chinese 'hot pot resturant' game went viral abroad

(People's Daily App) 15:11, July 13, 2023

Would you like to play a game in which you are a hot pot restaurant owner? We found out about this super popular "Hot Pot Restaurant" game, and rushed to their studio to explore the secret of their success.

(Video provided by Sichuan International Communication Center)

