Sales revenue of China's gaming market at 39 bln USD in 2022

Xinhua) 08:27, February 15, 2023

A visitor plays a sports game at the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The sales revenue of China's gaming industry totaled 265.8 billion yuan (about 39 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, according to an industry report released on Tuesday.

The 2022 China gaming industry report was released by the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association at the annual conference of China's gaming industry in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

There were 664 million gamers in China in 2022, according to the report.

In recent years, the technological achievements of China's game industry have been applied deeply in sectors such as medical treatment and sports, and contributed to scientific and technological innovation, the report said.

