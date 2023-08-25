Chinese companies display products on gamescom in Germany

Xinhua) 13:22, August 25, 2023

People wait in line to try games at the booth of game science during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

The 2023 edition of the international computer and video games trade fair gamescom opened on Wednesday in Cologne, western Germany. Chinese companies displayed their products on the trade fair.

According to the Koelnmesse, organizer of the week-long event, gamescom is the world's largest trade fair for computer and video games in terms of space and visitors.

People visit the gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People visit the booth of miHoYo during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People visit the booth of NetEase during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People try games at the booth of game science during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A visitor takes selfie at the booth of miHoYo during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People wait in line to try games at the booth of Tencent during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People wait in line to try games at the booth of game science during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People try games at the booth of miHoYo during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

