China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

Xinhua) 11:38, October 14, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 13th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its sixth session from Oct. 20 to 24 in Beijing.

The decision, announced Friday, was made at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review draft revisions to the Marine Environment Protection Law and the Charity Law, a draft law on patriotic education, and a draft law on food security.

The Standing Committee session is expected to review bills on draft revisions to the organic law of the State Council and the infectious disease prevention and control law, a bill on a draft tariff law, and a bill on a treaty on the transfer of sentenced persons between China and Colombia.

Documents to be submitted at the session also include a report on financial work, a report on the management of state-owned assets, as well as personnel appointments and removals, among other reports and bills.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)