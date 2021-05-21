Top legislature to inspect enforcement of animal husbandry law

Xinhua) 14:05, May 21, 2021

Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, speaks at a meeting of the inspection team of the enforcement of the animal husbandry law in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator on Thursday stressed efforts to inspect the enforcement of the animal husbandry law.

The inspection should ensure the high-quality development of the animal husbandry industry and strengthen the industry's quality, efficiency, and competitiveness, said Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Ji made the remarks at a meeting of the inspection team. He also called for efforts to address prominent problems in this law's enforcement.

The NPC Standing Committee will dispatch six inspection teams to various regions, including the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Jilin Province.

In addition, local legislators in eight provincial-level regions will be entrusted to inspect the law's enforcement locally.

The inspections, scheduled in June and July, will focus on protecting genetic resources of livestock and poultry, the quality and safety of livestock and poultry products, and the formulation of relevant regulations and rules, among others.

The inspection teams will also conduct research on the enforcement of the newly-revised law on animal epidemic prevention.

