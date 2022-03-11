We Are China

China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

Xinhua) 09:18, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held its closing meeting Friday morning.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

