China's top legislature approves government work report
(Xinhua) 09:19, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday approved a resolution on the government work report at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
