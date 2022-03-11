Languages

China's top legislature approves government work report

(Xinhua) 09:19, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday approved a resolution on the government work report at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature. 

