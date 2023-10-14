Cultural heritages damaged due to series of earthquakes in Herat, Afghanistan
This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a partial view of the Great Mosque of Herat after a series of earthquakes in Herat Province, Afghanistan. Several historical monuments and cultural heritages have been damaged due to a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that jolted west Afghanistan's Herat and the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces, Herat's Provincial Director for Information and Culture Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on Thursday. (Photo by Mashal/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows debris scattered at the Great Mosque of Herat after a series of earthquakes in Herat Province, Afghanistan. Several historical monuments and cultural heritages have been damaged due to a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that jolted west Afghanistan's Herat and the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces, Herat's Provincial Director for Information and Culture Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on Thursday. (Photo by Mashal/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a view of the Citadel of Herat, locally known as Qala Iktyaruddin, after a series of earthquakes in Herat Province, Afghanistan. Several historical monuments and cultural heritages have been damaged due to a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that jolted west Afghanistan's Herat and the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces, Herat's Provincial Director for Information and Culture Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on Thursday. (Photo by Mashal/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a partial view of the Great Mosque of Herat after a series of earthquakes in Herat Province, Afghanistan. Several historical monuments and cultural heritages have been damaged due to a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that jolted west Afghanistan's Herat and the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces, Herat's Provincial Director for Information and Culture Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on Thursday. (Photo by Mashal/Xinhua)
Photos
