People enjoy National Day holiday across China

Xinhua) 11:11, October 03, 2023

Tourists enjoy the view on bamboo rafts along the Jiuqu Stream in Wuyi Mountain, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Photo by Qiu Ruquan/Xinhua)

A girl waves Chinese national flags at Hongqiao railway station in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2023 shows tourists visiting Xiaoqikong scenic spot in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

People jog along a road in Liancheng subdistrict in Qianxi City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Photo by Zhou Xunchao/Xinhua)

A woman poses for a photo in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

People visit Donghu Lake scenic spot in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists have fun in Pozi Street in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People pose for a photo near the drum tower in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

People visit Donghu Lake scenic spot in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

A dragon dance performance is staged at a square in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)

People cycle past a grassland of Gengjing Wetland in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2023. People across the country enjoy themselves in various way on the first day of the National Day holiday. (Photo by Liu Zhifeng/Xinhua)

