Feature: Hong Kong's National Day fireworks dazzle after 5-year hiatus

Fireworks celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- After a five-year hiatus, National Day fireworks display illuminated Hong Kong's sky on Sunday night, captivating over 430,000 spectators gathered along both sides of Victoria Harbor, eager to witness the grandiose spectacle firsthand.

A visitor surnamed Zhao, who is from southeast China's Fujian Province, arrived with his family at the Hong Kong Cultural Center at 4 p.m to locate a vantage point for enjoying the show.

Near the landmark cultural center, many people can be seen taking photos with the Chinese national flag and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flag in their hands.

"We heard that the fireworks show will be restored this year, so we decided to come to Hong Kong for the National Day holiday," Zhao said.

At 9 p.m., the first scene of the fireworks display, themed "Together on National Day with Jubilant Fireworks," began. Fireworks shot up high into the air, blooming brilliantly. Various patterns, including hearts, red stars, and smiling faces, layered in the sky, drawing gasps of astonishment from the audience.

In the second scene, "Hello Hong Kong, Happy Hong Kong," elements of smiling faces and the bauhinia, the floral emblem of Hong Kong, appeared, while the sixth scene, "Rooted in China, Advancing as One," featured red five-pointed stars accompanied by flourishes of different color combinations.

The fireworks display reached its climax in the last scene, "Prospering Nation, Blessings for Hong Kong," with fireworks resembling a crown and palm brocades, along with alternating red and sparkling fireworks.

A total of 31,888 firing shells were discharged from three barges and six pontoons in the approximately 23-minute extravaganza. The display could be seen from many vantage points on both sides of the harbor including Tsim Sha Tsui, the Mid-Levels, Central, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay and the Hung Hom Bypass.

Enthusiastic applause and cheers erupted from the crowd as the show concluded, with the sky filled with breathtaking fireworks illuminating the faces of residents and tourists alike.

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee said the event symbolized Hong Kong's return to normalcy and progress toward a brighter future after overcoming challenges.

The fireworks show is also one of the events of the Night Vibes Hong Kong campaign. As fireworks dazzled over the harbor, countless viewing guides appeared on social media, and Hong Kong's night economy got a strong boost.

Hong Kong Tourism Association Executive Director Timothy Chui said that hotels with views of Victoria Harbor offered themed accommodation deals centered around the fireworks display, with over 90 percent of rooms and restaurants booked.

