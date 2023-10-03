People participate in cultural activities during National Day holiday across China

Xinhua) 09:40, October 03, 2023

People visit an exhibition at Tianjin Art Museum in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 2, 2023.

A visitor takes pictures at a science and art exhibition at the Beijing Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2023.

People visit the Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 2, 2023.

A visitor takes pictures at a science and art exhibition at the Beijing Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2023.

People visit the Anhui Art Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 1, 2023.

People visit the Anhui Art Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 1, 2023.

A kid reads at a bookstore in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 2, 2023.

A performance is staged at the Star Theatres in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 2, 2023.

People enjoy wine at a chateau in Qingtongxia City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2023.

People visit the Anhui Art Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 1, 2023.

People visit the Zhengzhou Shang Dynasty Ruins Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province Oct. 2, 2023.

People visit an exhibition on ancient Roman civilization at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2023.

Students visit the Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 2, 2023.

Students paint from life at Hengdaohezi Town in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 2, 2023.

People visit the Anhui Art Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 1, 2023.

