Flag-raising ceremonies held across China to celebrate 74th founding anniv. of PRC

Xinhua) 10:52, October 03, 2023

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at a square in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held on Yongxing Island of Sansha City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

People attend a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)