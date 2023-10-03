S China's Sanya sees tourism boom during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 11:10, October 03, 2023

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 1, 2023. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists check out in a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2023. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2023 shows tourists visiting a scenic spot in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists visit an aquarium in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2023. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 1, 2023. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2023 shows a cruise ship harboring at a port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2023 shows tourists going sailing in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists visit a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2023. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists shop in a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2023. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)