InPics: Riverine town prospers as tourism booms along Yellow River

Villager Li Yonglin leads his donkey in the Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2023. Li would decorate his donkey and provide it to tourists for riding amid slack season of agricultural production. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

TAIYUAN, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Qikou, an ancient riverine town along the Yellow River, was an important trade ferry in history. However, with the development of land transportation, the Qikou ancient town declined in terms of trade volume, leaving many of its historical buildings in disrepair.

In recent years, local authorities have carried out protection and restoration of historical buildings and ancient dwellings in the Qikou ancient town. At the same time, the integrated development of culture and tourism is also promoted.

Today the ancient town has become a popular tourist attraction. More than 5,000 people out of a population of about 30,000 in the town are engaged in the tourism industry.

Villager Jia Juan presents a dish of her own restaurant in the Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2023. Jia once worked as a tour guide in the Qikou ancient town and started to run a restaurant in 2011. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Villager Liu Jintu grooms his camel in the Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2023. Seeing the rapid development of tourism in the Qikou ancient town, Liu quit his job at construction sites. He bought a camel in 2016 and provided it to tourists for rides. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Villager Li Yonglin brushes his donkey in the Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2023. Li would decorate his donkey and provide it to tourists for riding amid slack season of agricultural production. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Villager Feng Yan'ai displays hand-sewn cloth tigers in the Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2023. Cloth tigers and shoes made by Feng have gained great popularity among tourists and earn her more than 30,000 yuan (about 4108 U.S. dollars) per year. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2023 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Liu Liangliang/Xinhua)

Yan Qiangqiang makes gourd crafts in the Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo by Liu Liangliang/Xinhua)

Zhang Hailong invites tourists to taste his vinegar products in the Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 26, 2023. Zhang once worked as a truck driver and opened a vinegar shop in the Qikou ancient town in 2018. (Photo by Liu Liangliang/Xinhua)

Villager Li Tan'en works at a theater in Qikou ancient town of Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 2, 2023. In 2020, Li ended his career as a migrant worker and served as a staff member for a local theater in the Qikou ancient town. The job brings him an annual income of more than 50,000 yuan (about 6,848 U.S. dollars). (Photo by Liu Liangliang/Xinhua)

