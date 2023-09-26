Conference on business environment optimization held in Ordos, N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 14:35, September 26, 2023

An experience exchange conference on optimizing business environment is held in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sept. 22, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

An experience exchange conference on optimizing business environment was held in Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sept. 22.

Leaders and experts in the field of business environment attended the conference to discuss and explore new mechanisms, approaches, and models for optimizing the business environment.

The conference was attended by Ma Li, president of the China Association of Policy Science and former deputy editor-in-chief of People's Daily, Ye Zhenzhen, chairman and president of People's Daily Online, Fu Lei, executive deputy director of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Inner Mongolia Autonomous Regional Committee and director of the Press and Publication Bureau of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Li Li, secretary of the CPC Ordos Municipal Committee, Du Huiliang, mayor of the city, Zhang Yingcun, deputy secretary-general of the People's Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Ma Wen, deputy director of the Development and Reform Commission of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Ma Li emphasized in her speech the importance of taking action to create a favorable business environment, rather than just relying on words. The purpose of this conference was to facilitate the exchange of experiences and lessons learned in optimizing the business environment, share viewpoints and methods, and innovate working mechanisms to develop effective strategies for promoting a sound business environment, she said.

Ye expressed his hope that this event would provide an opportunity to further explore the achievements and experiences in optimizing the business environment in various regions. The goal is to contribute to the creation of a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment in Ordos.

Du said that Ordos will make further advancements in optimizing its business environment. The city aims to achieve national excellence in various indicators and elevate its overall business environment to a first-class level nationwide.

Ma Wen said Inner Mongolia will enhance its efforts in promoting standardized, efficient, and convenient services for enterprises. The region will also strengthen market supervision and legal protection, while accelerating investment attraction and attracting talent.

A channel to collect opinions and suggestions to optimize the business environment in Inner Mongolia is launched on People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

During the conference, People's Daily Online officially initiated a channel to collect opinions and suggestions to optimize the business environment in Inner Mongolia.

Keynote speeches on improving the business environment were delivered by experts, including Li Guoqiang, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council, Wang Chunyan, deputy director of the Macro and Legal Research Department of the Development Research Center of the State Administration for Market Regulation, and others.

In recent years, Inner Mongolia has made significant progress in optimizing its business environment. Matters needing administrative approvals by the regional government have been reduced by 71 percent, and all business-related permits are now managed through a list system.

The time required for starting a business has been shortened to one day. The approval process for engineering projects can be completed online and a government procurement platform covering the entire region has been established. The online service availability rate in the region has reached 83.6 percent.

In recent years, Ordos has made significant strides in aligning itself with national standards and implementing comprehensive reforms to enhance its business environment.

The city has introduced nearly 1,000 reform measures. Out of the 22 evaluation indicators, 19 have ranked among the best in the region. These achievements have led to Ordos securing the first position in the autonomous region's business environment assessment for three consecutive years.

