China's top economic planner to continue holding regular forums with private entrepreneurs

Xinhua) 16:53, July 18, 2023

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner on Tuesday said it will continue holding symposiums with private entrepreneurs on a regular basis to help them solve problems and improve the country's business environment.

The National Development and Reform Commission has held three such symposiums with heads of private companies recently, Li Hui, an official with the commission, told a press conference.

"The private companies in the three symposiums are of different sizes, and are from different industries and regions. We just want to know the real situation in all respects," Li said.

The commission will continue to strengthen communication with the private sector and create a better business environment, Li added.

The private sector contributes approximately 50 percent of China's tax revenue, 60 percent of its GDP, 70 percent of its technological innovation, and accounts for 80 percent of its urban employment.

