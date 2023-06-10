Chinese premier urges efforts to optimize business environment

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Bingshan Group Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 7, 2023.

SHENYANG, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged efforts to optimize the business environment, strengthen the momentum and vitality for development, and make breakthroughs in the comprehensive revitalization of the northeast.

Li made the remarks during his inspection tour in northeast China's Liaoning Province from Wednesday to Thursday.

When inspecting the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Li said he hopes it could focus on innovation and make new contributions to serving high-level science and technology self-reliance and self-improvement.

Li also applauded the RCEP (Dalian) International Business District for launching a public service platform. He encouraged the companies he visited in Dalian to develop high-quality products for more application scenarios and continuously improve market competitiveness.

When inspecting companies in the city of Shenyang, Li said the country should improve its ability to nurture talent at home and attract the brightest minds from around the world, actively cultivate a sound innovation ecosystem, promote the deep integration of production, education, and research, and enable more scientific and technological enterprises to thrive.

He also encouraged the companies to aim at the commanding heights of industrial development and concentrate on breaking through several key core technologies.

During the inspection tour, Li also presided over a symposium, where he stressed efforts to improve the business environment. Li said policies and services should be more effective and targeted, while candid work should be put into solving problems for companies and making them feel more fulfilled.

He called on the province to leverage its own advantages in advancing technological innovations by fostering advanced manufacturing clusters and improving agriculture technology and mechanization levels.

To deepen reforms and promote opening up, Li underscored progress in building a unified domestic market and the development of state-owned enterprises, private companies, and foreign-funded ones.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits an aviation industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 8, 2023. Li made an inspection tour in northeast China's Liaoning Province from Wednesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

