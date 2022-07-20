China to foster market-oriented, world-class business environment governed by sound legal framework: Premier Li

Xinhua) 09:48, July 20, 2022

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to fostering a market-oriented, world-class business environment governed by a sound legal framework, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

Li made the remarks at the Special Virtual Dialogue with Global Business Leaders hosted by the World Economic Forum.

China will make its COVID control measures more targeted and well-calibrated under the premise of ensuring safety against COVID infections, including steadily improving visa and COVID testing policies, and further resuming and increasing international passenger flights in an orderly way, Li said.

"All international students may return to China to continue their studies should they so wish, and outbound commerce and trade activities and cross-border travel for labor services will be advanced in an orderly fashion," he said, adding that this will promote personnel inter-flow and exchanges and cooperation between China and the world.

With regard to problems that foreign enterprises in China encounter, the competent Chinese departments and agencies have set up a dedicated mechanism to offer services and help resolve their concerns, according to Li.

