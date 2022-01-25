China's improving business environment widely recognized: spokesperson

January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts to expand opening-up and improve the business environment have yielded positive results and won widespread recognition from foreign enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on recent surveys regarding foreign enterprises' confidence in China's market.

According to the annual "Business Confidence Survey" released by the German Chamber of Commerce in China and global audit and consultancy firm KPMG, German companies in China are currently optimistic about the growth of China's market.

Noting that the global economic recovery faces challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhao said that China continues to contribute positive energy to the global economy with the sustained and steady growth of its own economy.

He said that China is committed to building an open world economy and an international business environment based on market principles and the rule of law, providing a strong guarantee for foreign companies to invest and do business in China.

Zhao pointed out that the World Bank's Doing Business Report 2020 ranks China 31st globally in the ease of doing business rankings, and noted that in 2012, China ranked 91st.

"This shows the remarkable improvement of China's business environment," said the spokesperson.

He said that China will remain committed to opening up at a higher level, sharing development opportunities with the world, and making economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all.

"China will more actively integrate itself into the global market and deepen cooperation with other countries," Zhao said, adding that China will work with other parties to build an open world economy and inject strong impetus into the global economic recovery.

