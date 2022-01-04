Pakistan-China forum held to improve business environment: Pakistani PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the inaugural ceremony of the Pakistan-China business and investment forum in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, Jan. 3, 2022.(Pakistani Press Information Department/Handout via Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that a Pakistan-China business and investment forum will help improve the business environment in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the forum, the prime minister said the commencement of the forum will enhance the country's exports through industrialization process.

Pakistan is working on facilitating investors by minimizing rules and regulations, he said.

Khan said the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) focuses on industrialization and the agricultural sector of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said the second phase of CPEC stresses on business-to-business cooperation, and the newly-established forum will promote interaction and information sharing among its member enterprises, and create more business opportunities.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, chairman of Pakistan's Board of Investment, said the forum, jointly established by the Board of Investment and the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association, will explore further avenues of bilateral investment cooperation in the form of joint ventures and other mutually beneficial partnerships.

