China, Pakistan issue joint declaration on win-win cooperation for common development

China and Pakistan on Thursday released their Joint Declaration between China and Pakistan on Win-Win Cooperation for Common Development at the 2021 Forum on Cooperation between China and Pakistan Friendship Provinces and Cities.

The Forum was co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the Embassy of Pakistan in China.

2021 Forum on Cooperation between China and Pakistan Friendship Provinces and Cities was held on Dec. 9, 2021, in both online and offline formats. (Photo/Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

The declaration, having warmly congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) on its 100th anniversary and praising the great achievements of the China-Pakistan relationship since the establishment of diplomatic relations 70 years ago, indicated that the two countries are highly appreciative of the exemplary role the two sides have played in the international community in their solidarity and cooperation, joining hands to address the challenges of the pandemic, safeguard international justice and fairness, and building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative with a high level of quality.

The two sides said that the China-Pakistan relationship had become a model of equality, bilateral trust, mutual respect, win-win cooperation and common development among the comity of nations.

An online signing ceremony for nine friendly cooperation agreements was held on Dec. 9, 2021. (Photo/Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

During the forum, nine new friendly cooperation agreements between local governments in the two countries were signed. “We have 43 provinces and cities, including lakes and parks, which are now closely connected through friendship relationship” Moin ul Haque, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China said at the event.

This year alone, China and Pakistan have signed altogether 23 new friendship agreements, which is unprecedented, he added.

Local cooperation, especially exchanges and cooperation between friendship provinces and cities, is an important manifestation and priority for the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, a concrete initiative to benefit our peoples, and in the common interest of both sides, the declaration stated.

The two countries will work together to promote the establishment of more friendship city relations, strengthen friendly exchanges and win-win cooperation in the fields of politics, the economy and trade, scientific and technological innovation, education and culture, and public health, enhancing people-to-people connectivity while delivering greater benefits to our two peoples.

With respect to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, both countries look forward to its success and wish the athletes of all countries, including China and Pakistan, to achieve good results. They firmly oppose any attempt or means meant to undermine the Olympic spirit or politicize the Olympic sporting event.

