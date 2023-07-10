Home>>
Xu Tao: A fantastic environment for internet entrepreneurs
(People's Daily App) 13:33, July 10, 2023
Youngster Xu Tao from Taiwan sought an environment for entrepreneurship and innovation in the mainland that he heard about from an exchange student. He decided to cross the Strait and start his own business in Beijing with his mainland friends. Thanks to his commitment and supportive policies by the government, his career is getting on track, and he has found a sense of belonging.
