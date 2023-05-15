Pic story: armless mother works as entrepreneur in Liaoning, NE China

Xinhua) 14:18, May 15, 2023

Han Dan combs her hair at home in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan lost her arms at the age of 6, but she gradually managed to write and swim. When she was 27, Han got married and started her own business. As an entrepreneur, she has overcome hardships, gaining over one million followers on the Internet. As a mother of two, she takes good care of her children and is about to give birth to her third one.

However, Han finds it difficult to meticulously look after her children because she could only feed the children while holding them with her feet and she has to try to braid her daughter's hair using feet as well. As a matter of fact, the children think their mother outstanding. "She is capable of doing everything with her feet!" Han's children said.

Han Dan watches a video of her children on her mobile phone at home in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan brushes her teeth at home in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan talks with her followers via livestreaming in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan walks out of a kindergarten with her son holding her sleeve in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan drinks water at her hotpot restaurant in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan talks with her followers via livestreaming in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan has a meal with her children at home in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan talks with an employee at her media company in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows Han Dan at her media company in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan and her husband Zhang Hao pick up their son at a kindergarten in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan writes with feet while making a livestreaming in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Han Dan talks with employees at her hotpot restaurant in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)